Filmart: ‘Mean Girls’ Helmer Mark Waters Boards Sun Entertainment’s $120 Million Sci-fi Epic ‘Inversion’

The Hong Kong-based mini-conglomerate is also launching the English-language ‘A Perfect Family’ and episodic series ‘Shiseishi: The Tattoo Master.’

Hong Kong’s Sun Entertainment Culture is producing Inversion, a $120 million English-language sci-fi epic produced by The Revenant’s Markus Barmettler and Philip Lee, and directed by Mean Girls and 500 Days of Summer helmer Mark Waters. Hong Kong’s Pegasus Motion Pictures is also onboard to invest in the project.

Described as an “epic in a global scale told from a Chinese perspective,” Inversion is about the frantic globetrotting mission carried out by a Chinese physicist and an American conman to solve a global gravity anomaly that led to catastrophes around the world. The screenplay will be written by Zhang Yimou’s Shadow scribe Li Wei to be adapted into English, with Chinese actress Yang Caiyu (Feng Xiaogang’s Youth) is attached to play the lead. Filming is scheduled for this summer on locations including the U.S., the U.K., India, China and Hong Kong.

Sun Entertainment Culture is also prepping the English-language A Perfect Family, produced by Belle Avery (The Meg), Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and Randy Greenberg (The Meg). A suspense thriller set in the American south, it involves two FBI agents’ investigation in a priest leading them to a possibly related case about missing children. Alex Dong, CEO of Sun Entertainment Culture, Cecil Yow and Stephen Lam will serve as executive producers.

Wing Shya, the Hong Kong photographer famed for his work on Wong Kar Wai films, will collaborate with the team behind Japanese hit series Midnight Diner for the company’s original episodic series Shiseishi: The Tattoo Master. Shya will be director and art director for the time-bending series about a mysterious Japanese tattoo master and his customers. Production is to begin in Japan in November 2019 and continue throughout Asia including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Hong Kong for release in the second half of 2020.