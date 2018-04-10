Mark Zuckerberg to Congress on Facebook Data Scandal: "It Was My Mistake"

The Facebook CEO is appearing before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday to address concerns about data sharing and user privacy.

In a circus-like atmosphere, Mark Zuckerberg apologized at a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday for not doing enough to prevent Facebook from becoming a conduit for "fake news" and allowing it to spread "hate speech" and be used by foreigners to interfere with the presidential election that elected Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg was dressed in suit and blue tie, and at the start of the proceedings sat stoically with dozens of news photographers, some inches from his face, feverishly snapping photos of him.

Zuckerberg's early remarks were a reiteration of a written statement he had already released a day prior.

"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," the Facebook founder and CEO said Tuesday. "I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg boasted that Facebook is an "idealistic and optimistic" company that has helped to organize causes like #MeToo and March for Our Lives, but up until now he hasn't focused enough on making sure his company's tools are exclusively "used for good."

The hearing, which continues Wednesday in front of House members, was largely called to grill Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica, which inappropriately obtained data on millions of Facebook users in an effort to boost Trump's campaign.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Cambridge Analytica has been booted from Facebook, as has the Internet Research Agency, a Russian outlet Zuckerberg says was responsible for a "disinformation campaign" surrounding the last presidential election. Facebook and its smaller asset, Instagram, accepted about $100,000 in advertising from IRA.

"The issues we're talking about today aren't just issues for Facebook and our community — they're challenges for all of us as Americans," Zuckerberg told the senators.

Zuckerberg is speaking to both the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. "With all of the data exchanged over Facebook and other platforms, users deserve to know how their information is shared and secured," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the former.

Thune, chairman of the latter, noted that it was very rare a single CEO would address roughly half of the Senate during a single hearing. "America is listening, and quite possibly, the world," Thune said at the top of the hearing.

Dianne Feinstein, the Democratic senator from California, was the first to briefly broach the topic of "regulation," though the concept will undoubtedly be revisited many times throughout the hearing.

