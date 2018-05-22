Mark Zuckerberg Tells European Parliament That Facebook Was "Used for Harm"

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities. That was a mistake, and I'm sorry for it," the Facebook CEO told a Brussels hearing in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg told members of the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday evening that the social media was "used for harm" in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and he apologized for it.

"Whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people's information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities. That was a mistake, and I'm sorry for it," Zuckerberg told European lawmakers during a session that was webcast.

"It's also become clear over the last couple of years that we haven't done enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well," he added in opening remarks. Zuckerberg pointed to the tech giant recently suspending around 200 apps following an investigation into how user data was accessed, mined and shared during the 2016 U.S. presidential election without user consent.

"In 2016, we were too slow to identify Russian interference on Facebook in the U.S. presidential election. At the time we were more focused on traditional cyberattacks," he told the Brussels hearing.

Zuckerberg's testimony is expected to touch on privacy, data protection, fake news and other issues after the social network failed to fully protect its 2.2 billion users in the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

The president of the European parliament, Antonio Tajani, on Monday announced that Zuckerberg’s appearance would be live streamed, not held behind closed doors as originally anticipated.

Zuckerberg is meeting with the European Parliament's conference of presidents, which is made up of the leaders of the body's eight main political groups, as well as members of its justice committee.

His appearance comes just three days before tighter European Union data protection rules take effect, including fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue for companies that breach them.

Zuckerberg has previously given congressional testimony in Washington, D.C., with the British pariliament's House of Commons also having tried to get him to appear in front of one of its commitees in person.