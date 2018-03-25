Mark Zuckerberg Takes Out Ad in N.Y. Times to Address Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

The Facebook CEO reiterated his company's "responsibility to protect your information" and vowed to "do better for you."

Mark Zuckerberg took out an ad in Sunday's New York Times to once more address the controversy surrounding his social media site, Facebook, following the reveal that a data analytics firm with ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign exploited the private data of more than 50 million Facebook users.

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," the CEO reiterated in the new ad, which ran on page 15 of Sunday's Times, nowhere near stories about cyber security.

Zuckerberg went on a media tour earlier this week after four days of silence following an exposé revealing data firm Cambridge Analytica execs discussing the company's secretive and pivotal involvement in Trump’s election win.

In the Times ad, Zuckerberg called out the Cambridge Analytica "quiz app" that gathered users' personal information, calling it a "breach of trust" and vowing that Facebook is "now taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again."

After thanking users for "believing in this community," Zuckerberg vowed to "do better for you." He then personally signed the ad.