Russian Director Marlen Khutsiev Dies at 93

He collected awards at Berlin, Locarno and Venice film festivals.

Marlen Khutsiev, one of Russia's most significant directors, died in Moscow on March 19, the Russian union of filmmakers announced on its website. Khutsiev was 93.

He was hospitalized two days before with an internal bleeding, but the exact cause of his death has not been revealed.

Born in Tiflis, Georgia in 1925, Khutsiev graduated from Moscow's National State Cinema Institute (VGIK) in 1952.

Khutsiev's first directorial effort was 1956's Vesna na Zarechnoy ulitse (Spring on Zarechnaya Street), co-directed with Felix Mironer. It was followed by Dva Fyodora (Two Fyodors) two years later.

Khutsiev came to prominence in the mid-1960s, when he made two movies that are considered most significant in representing that period's generation of young people, 1965's Iyulsky dozhd (July Rain) and 1967's Mne dvadtsat let (I'm 20 Years Old).

Still, both were heavily criticized by Soviet authorities for failure to comply with dominant Communist ideology, which made getting funding for his subsequent films difficult. As a result, the director made only five feature films before the collapse of the Communist system in 1991.

I'm 20 Years Old won the Special Jury Prize at Venice in 1965. Khutsiev's 1992 film Beskonechnost (Infinity) won awards at Berlinale, and he collected the Leopard Career Award at Locarno in 2015.

Khutsiev's final film, recently completed Nevechernyaya (Non-Nightly), is scheduled to be released this year.