Maroon 5 Enlists Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, More For Star-Studded New Video

The band's new video for "Girls Like You" has a star-studded roster of female talent.

The concept is deceptively simple: Maroon 5 on a dramatically lit, but kind of plain gray stage and a camera circling around Adam Levine. Only every time the lens swings around the singer in the brand new video for "Girls Like You" another famous, accomplished woman pops up dancing behind Adam. The list is impressive and super eclectic.

After an initial push-in shot of Levine's face we find Camila Cabello mouthing the words and dancing in place to the mid-tempo pop tune, only to find her replaced by comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens and then Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who clasps hands with the band leader and shares a smile.

The parade rolls on with too-cool comedian Sarah Silverman in a leather jacket, followed by Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, and then a power trio featuring Youtube comedian Lily Singh, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh and Transparent actress Trace Lysette. As the camera continues to twirl Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish comes into frame, along with activist Angy Rivera and Well, That Escalated Quickly author Franchesca Ramsey.

Oh, and that's not nearly all. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shows off some swagger in shades while throwing the camera a kiss and Ellen DeGeneres is surprisingly subdued as she ends up the last woman in the mix before Levine slides back into frame, suddenly all alone on the stage. Don't worry, though, Cardi B busts into the mix, wearing a baggy yellow double breasted jacket to drop her verse from the song that originally appeared on the band's 2017 Red Pill Blues album. "Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars/ No, it's really rude if I let you meet my mama/ You don't want a girl like me I'm too crazy/ For every other girl you meet it's fugazy," Cardi raps before the rotation goes into overdrive with a blitz of cameos from Jennifer Lopez, Olypmic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Olympic soccer star Alex Morgan and Mary J. Blige.

The list just goes on and on, with Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein, Lakota People's Law Project coordinator Jackie Fielder, race car driver Danica Patrick and Minnesota House member Ilhan Omar, Pitch Perfect 3's Elizabeth Banks and model Ashley Graham popping up along with Rita Ora and Levine's wife model Behati Prinsloo, cradling the couple's four month-old daughter Gio Grace.

Check out the video below.

