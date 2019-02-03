Super Bowl: Maroon 5 Performs Fiery Halftime Show With Big Boi and Travis Scott

Maroon 5 performed hits "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love" from the band's 2002 album 'Songs About Jane.' They also sang "Girls Like You," their collaboration with Cardi B, and the hits "She Will Be Loved," "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger."

Amid controversy over their decision to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, Maroon 5 took to the stage with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

Prior to the event, frontman Adam Levine explained that, when considering his choice, he "silenced the noise" and listened to himself, choosing to let the music speak for itself. He hinted that, for those who feel like their voice isn't being heard — "they will be heard."

Maroon 5 performed their hits "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love" from their 2002 album Songs About Jane. They also sang "Girls Like You," their collaboration with Cardi B, and the hits "She Will Be Loved," "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger," a collaboration with Christina Aguilera (neither Cardi B nor Aguilera appeared onstage to perform alongside the band). Levine removed his shirt for the latter, and the stadium exploded in fireworks.

During Scott's set, the stage came to life with fire balls and vibrant stage lighting. However, a portion of his performance was bleeped due to offensive lyrics.

Atlanta native Big Boi appeared in a fur coat and red sweatpants, performing Outkast's hit "The Way You Move," sans his groupmate Andre 3000. (See more photos of the halftime show here.)

Other stars reportedly declined to perform (or even be a spectator of the show, in the case of Ava DuVernay) in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose refusal to stand during the national anthem at football games – to raise awareness for police brutality and inequality – sparked protests and debate. Kaepernick exited the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and is currently not signed to any NFL team.