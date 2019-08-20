Companion Teasers for Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Show Two Sides of a Relationship Ending

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple negotiating their divorce and custody of their son in the Netflix film set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before screening in Toronto and as the centerpiece film of the New York Film Festival.

Netflix has released two, companion teasers for its upcoming Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story, showing both sides of a relationship as it ends.

The film, which is set to receive its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before screening in Toronto and as the centerpiece of the New York Film Festival, follows Adam Driver's New York theater director Charlie and Scarlett Johansson's actress and soon-to-be L.A.-based ex-wife as they negotiate their divorce and custody of their son. Their amicable breakup devolves through rash responses and hostility as the movie explores feelings of resentment and enduring love. The film also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever, Julie Hagerty and Azhy Robertson.

One teaser, titled "What I Love About Nicole," mostly features footage of Johansson's character with a voiceover from Driver, praising her as a mother who "really plays" and "gives great presents" and as someone who pushes him and knows when to leave him alone. The other teaser, titled "What I Love About Charlie," primarily features footage of Driver's character with a voiceover from Johansson, as she praises him for loving being a father, dressing well and rarely getting "defeated," which she feels like she "always" does.

The previews feature alternate versions of "I've Been Loving You Too Long," by Otis Redding and Cat Power, respectively.

While some of the footage in each teaser is different, or offers different angles on the same scenes, both previews feature the couple in court and meeting in what looks like a relatively empty apartment to talk, but after a long pause, Driver's character admits he doesn't know how to start. They also both share that they love how competitive the other one is as they're each shown getting frustrated over a game of Monopoly.

In a statement accompanying the trailers, Baumbach says, "Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth.”

Baumbach wrote, directed and produced the movie, with David Heyman also serving as a producer.

Watch both trailers below.