MOVIES

'Marriage Story' Leads Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards Nominations

11:13 AM PST 12/13/2019

by Etan Vlessing

Courtesy of Netflix

'Marriage Story'

Noah Baumbach nabbed a field-leading five nominations and shares the best picture category with 'The Irishman' and 'Parasite.'

Netflix's Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, leads this year's Vancouver Film Critics Circle nominations with a total of five, including acting category nods for the movie's two leads and Laura Dern.

Noah Baumbach's divorce drama will also vie in the best picture category with Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite.

Baumbach missed on a best director nomination, but will challenge for best screenplay.

The best director competition will pit Parasite's Bong Joon-ho against Sam Mendes for 1917 and Scorsese for The Irishman, another Netflix awards season contender.

Vancouver film critics nominated Marriage Story's Johansson for best actress, in a category where she will go up against Lupita Nyong'o for Us and Saoirse Ronan for her star turn in Little Women.

The best actor competition will see Marriage Story's Driver go up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory and Joaquin Phoenix for his titular starring role in Joker.

And Dern will vie in the best supporting actress category against Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

Elsewhere, the best supporting actor competition will see The Irishman's Joe Pesci go up against Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 in Vancouver.

A complete list of nominations follows.

Best Picture
The Irishman
Marriage Story
Parasite

Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women

Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Best Documentary
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland

Etan Vlessing