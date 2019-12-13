'Marriage Story' Leads Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards Nominations

Noah Baumbach nabbed a field-leading five nominations and shares the best picture category with 'The Irishman' and 'Parasite.'

Netflix's Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, leads this year's Vancouver Film Critics Circle nominations with a total of five, including acting category nods for the movie's two leads and Laura Dern.

Noah Baumbach's divorce drama will also vie in the best picture category with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. Baumbach missed on a best director nomination, but will challenge for best screenplay.

The best director competition will pit Parasite's Bong Joon-ho against Sam Mendes for 1917 and Scorsese for The Irishman, another Netflix awards season contender. Vancouver film critics nominated Marriage Story's Johansson for best actress, in a category where she will go up against Lupita Nyong'o for Us and Saoirse Ronan for her star turn in Little Women.

The best actor competition will see Marriage Story's Driver go up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory and Joaquin Phoenix for his titular starring role in Joker. And Dern will vie in the best supporting actress category against Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

Elsewhere, the best supporting actor competition will see The Irishman's Joe Pesci go up against Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 in Vancouver.

A complete list of nominations follows.

Best Picture

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland