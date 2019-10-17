Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson Navigate Impending Divorce in 'Marriage Story' Trailer

Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever round out the cast.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson navigate their impending divorce in the latest trailer for Marriage Story, which premiered on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

The film follows stage director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson) as they struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them both personally and creatively.

Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever round out the cast, while Noah Baumbach directed, wrote and produced the film.

The trailer opens with Charlie and Nicole listing what they love about their spouse, as shown in the companion teaser trailers for the film. While Charlie admires that Nicole "really plays" with their son and that she knows when to push him and leave him alone, Nicole says that she loves that Charlie genuinely enjoys being a father and that "he never lets other people keep him from what he wants to do."

As Nicole prepares to divorce Charlie, she tells her mother (Hagerty) that she can no longer be friends with Nicole's soon-to-be ex. Despite the impending divorce, Nicole's mother still loves Charlie and greets him with an enthusiastic hug when he enters the room.

As the former couple begins their separation, Nicole experiments with her appearance and cuts her hair. She later cries when she realizes that she felt trapped in the marriage. "I realized I'd never really come alive for myself. I was just being his alive-ness," she says in a voiceover as clips show Charlie crying on the ground while Nicole comforts him.

Charlie also struggles with the divorce and worries that it will affect his role as a parent. "He needs to know that I fought for him," he says about their son.

"It's not as simple as not being in love anymore," Nicole says about the reason for the divorce as clips show the two spending time with their son and focusing on their creative careers.

Charlie's divorce lawyer (Alda) later tells his client that he and Nicole will eventually have to work together to figure out the terms of their divorce.

Marriage Story will be in theaters Nov. 6 before it begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 6. Watch the full trailer below.