Spirit Awards: Nicolas Cage Presents Robert Altman Award to 'Marriage Story' Cast

"The space between films felt less like down time with his troupe, his use of language," Noah Baumbach said about the award's namesake, Robert Altman.

Marriage Story was honored with the Robert Altman Award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday afternoon.

Writer-director Noah Baumbach, casting directors Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, and ensemble cast Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Azhy Robertson, Julie Hagerty, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever accepted the award.

Noah Baumbach started his speech saying he was lucky enough to know Bob and Julie Altman. "The space between films felt less like down time with his troupe, his use of language," Baumbach said about Altman's filmmaking. "All of my movies have been independent, and some of them have been backed by studios."

The writer-director thanked his casting directors for their sensitivity to his scripts and finding the best actors for the roles, as well as his production designers and his actors, naming each of the stars one by one. "I wish we'd cast Nicolas Cage," Baumbach joked about the presenter of his award.

"It's the honest and unfiltered voices of all the people here that makes me excited about the future of movies," he said.

Baumbach then stepped aside and gave Francine Maisler the floor to say two lines that she has asked for.

"Douglas Aibel and I would like to thank Noah for his inspiring brilliance," the casting director said. Her second line was to thank her two sons, one who asked her to thank him on TV and the other one who asked her not to thank him but to promote his twitch account.

Cage introduced the film, stating that Marriage Story is the movie anyone going through a divorce should see.

The acclaimed film — which tells a love story through a divorce tale as two parents split up and both try to gain custody of their son while living on opposite coasts — is also up for best feature and best screenplay at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. Marriage Story won best screenplay.

Marriage Story joins the ranks of movies like Spotlight, Moonlight, Mudbound and Suspiria that have won the Robert Altman Award in the past.

Aubrey Plaza returned to host the 35th annual Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8.