Mars Volta Singer Alleges Scientologists Killed His Dog Over Danny Masterson Assault Accusations

Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by the 'That ’70s Show' star, claimed that Scientologists protecting the actor had poisoned their pet dog.

Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology have been accused of poisoning the dogs of Mars Volta and At the Drive-In singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, actress Chrissie Carnell Bixler — the actress is one of several women who has accused the That 70's Show star of sexual assault.

In a series of Instagram posts from both Carnell Bixler and Bixler-Zavala, the pair allege that their dog had ingested poison wrapped in raw meat that was purposefully done by the Church of Scientology. "I'm at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I've been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect," Bixler-Zavala wrote on one post.

He added in a follow-up post: "We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat... This is the 2nd dog we've had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don't understand what's happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully."

Carnell Bixler and Bixler-Zavala are currently taking legal action against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

The couple along with Marie Riales and two Jane Does filed their lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August claiming stalking, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In response, Masterson told The Hollywood Reporter that the suit was "beyond ridiculous" and that the "public will finally be able [to] learn the truth." He added that he'd sue his ex-girlfriend and others for dragging him into a mess that has tarnished his reputation.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series The Ranch and dropped by UTA in 2017 after the LAPD confirmed it was investigating sexual assault allegations from multiple women. At the time, he denied the allegations and asserted that any sexual encounters were consensual.