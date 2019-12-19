Marsai Martin Sets New Project at Universal With Comedy 'Queen' (Exclusive)

The teenage producer has a first-look deal with the studio.

Universal is developing a new project from wunderkind producer Marsai Martin.

Martin, 15 — who inked a first-look deal with the studio in February, the youngest person ever to do so for Universal — will produce the feature comedy Queen through her Genius Productions banner.

Camila Blackett will write the script, with the plot currently being kept under wraps.

Joshua Martin, Carol Martin and Prince Baggett will also produce, with Blackett exec producing. Senior vp production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

Martin, who broke out on ABC series Black-ish, previously worked with the studio on comedy Little, which she exec produced and starred in with Issa Rae and Regina Hall. The movie grossed $40.6 million at the domestic box office.

Also set up at Uni is an adaptation of Amari and the Night Brothers, which Martin is attached to produce, along with Mandeville Films and Don Cheadle. She is repped by WME, The Movement and Morris Yorn.

Blackett, repped by the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group, Black Box Management and Hansen Jacobson, penned Universal's upcoming musical romance Praise This, which will be directed by Little helmer Tina Gordon.