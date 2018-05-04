'Marseille,' 'Suspects' Producers Form Drama Series Company

Murder mystery ‘Death in Bruges’ will be the first production for new shingle Long Story TV.

Pascale Breton’s Federation Entertainment, the French production powerhouse behind Netflix’s Marseille, and British producers Donna Wiffen and Paul Marquess will join forces across the Channel to create new production firm Long Story TV.

The first project for the company, which will focus on developing English-language dramas for the international market, will be Death in Bruges. The five-episode series will see British detectives investigate a string of murders in Belgium.

Crime Stories producer Wiffen was former head of global drama at Fremantle Media, while Marquess was behind Suspects and Footballers’ Wives. The two worked together previously at Thames Television on the police procedural The Bill and drama Family Affairs. Both will continue their roles at their respective production companies, with Wiffen at Duchess Street and Marquess heading PGMTV.

Federation will handle international co-productions and sales. Breton’s company is behind CanalPlus’ The Bureau, starring Mathieu Kassovitz, and Netflix’s Belgian drug drama Undercover.