Marsha Kramer, 'Modern Family' Actress, Dies at 74

"I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan," 'Modern Family' casting director Jeff Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

Marsha Kramer, who most recently played the assistant of Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, has died. She was 74.

Modern Family casting director Jeff Greenberg took to social media to pay tribute to the actress ,who died Friday. The cause of death is unknown.

"So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan," Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

She appeared on the episode that aired Wednesday; in that one, her character comes out of retirement to work very briefly for Jay's daughter Alex (Ariel Winter).

Kramer, a Chicago native, also appeared in the films Jumper (2008), Red Riding Hood (2011) and The Great Gatsby (2013). Her theater credits included The Night of the Iguana, All My Sons and a performance on Broadway as Wendy in the 1979 Peter Pan musical opposite Sandy Duncan as the title character.