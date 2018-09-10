Marti Noxon, Instagram's Kevin Systrom to Keynote SXSW 2019

The annual festival will run March 8 to 17 in Austin.

The lineup for the annual South by Southwest festival is starting to come into place.

Organizers of the Austin-based technology, music and film confab, announced Monday morning that it has named Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and Dietland showrunner Marti Noxon as some of the first keynote speakers for its 2019 event.

Noxon, who will speak as part of the SXSW Film conference, has spent years in the television industry, overseeing such projects as HBO's Sharp Objects and Bravo's Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce. She is also the co-creator of Lifetime's UnREAL and worked on Mad Men and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She made her film directorial debut in 2017 with To the Bone, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and sold to Netflix for $8 million.

Systrom, for his part, will be interviewed on stage by TechCrunch editor-at-large Josh Constine. Since selling his photo-sharing app to Facebook in 2012, it has grown to over 1 billion users and introduced several new features, including IGTV and Snapchat competitor Stories.

Also joining the keynote lineup are Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson and Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. They will speak in conversation with each another.

Among the featured speakers are filmmaker Jason Blum, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, architect Bjarke Ingels, The Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer and Upworthy co-founder Eli Pariser.

"As a premiere destination for innovation and creative discovery, SXSW is proud to begin our 2019 season by announcing a strong and dynamic group of leaders, storytellers, and visionaries holding important conversations about the challenges and opportunities ahead of us," said SXSW chief programming officer Hugh Forrest.

SXSW 2019 will take place in Austin from March 8 to 17.