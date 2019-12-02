Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin Among Honorees at Bounce Trumpet Awards

Ambassador Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant will also be recognized at the 28th annual event.

Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin, Ambassador Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant will be honored at the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards.

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the ceremony celebrates African-American achievements and contributions.

Lawrence will receive the Luminary Award, which honors the actor for rising to the top of his field and inspiring others through his work. Lawrence became a household name with his popular self-titled television series Martin, while he has gone on to star in films including Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Big Momma's House and Life.

Cedric the Entertainer will be honored with the Excellence in Entertainment Award. The comedian, who currently stars on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, has had a career spanning 30 years.

Black-ish actress Martin will receive the Rising Star Award, which recognizes a young person who is making a significant or historical impact in their industry.

Civil Rights activist Young will receive the Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction. Named after the Trumpet Awards founder, the honor recognizes individuals who have overcome immense odds and heralded change and prosperity to improve the world. In addition to fighting for civil and human rights, Young worked as a Congressman in public office, as the United Nations Ambassador and as Mayor of Atlanta. He also advocates investment in Africa through GoodWorks International.

HIV/AIDS activist and public speaker Broadbent will receive the Community Activist Award. The honor recognizes an individual who dedicates their time and energy to raising awareness of an important issue and to fight for change in their community. Broadbent has dedicated her career to spreading the message of HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention as a distinguished international speaker with the intention to educate people of all ages.

Fant will be honored with the Corporate Executive of the Year Award, which recognizes someone who leads companies to new heights while creating opportunities for others to succeed. She was recently appointed as Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records and has established herself as a leading executive in the entertainment industry.

In addition to those being honored at the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards, Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Steve Harvey, Vanessa Bell Calloway, George Lopez, Mike Epps, Faith Evans, NAS, Elle Varner, Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, Le’Andria Johnson and more will appear, perform or present at the ceremony.

The 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 4. The ceremony will air on Bounce at 9 p.m. ET.