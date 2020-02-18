Martin McDonagh Sets Untitled Relationship Drama at Searchlight

The 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' director is teaming up again with the Disney studio and Film4 after his 2018 Oscars success.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh has set up his next movie with Searchlight, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The relationship drama, to be written and directed by McDonagh, portrays two lifelong friends on a remote Irish isle suddenly finding themselves at an impasse when one ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for the both of them.

Three Billboards, which earned stars Frances McDormand a best actress Oscar and Sam Rockwell the best supporting actor Oscar, had financing from Film4 and Fox Searchlight, which will handle worldwide distribution on McDonagh's next project.

McDonagh will produce the untitled film with Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin, with Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden executive producing.

McDonagh's movies have been financed by Film4 dating back to his 2004 debut short Six Shooter. The British director has also been hailed for his theater work, which includes Hangmen, shortly to move to Broadway from London's West End.