Martin Scorsese to Be Honored at AFI Fest With Tribute

Scorsese will receive the honor on Nov. 15, with a screening of 'The Irishman' and a conversation.

Martin Scorsese will be honored with a tribute at the American Film Institute's festival this month, celebrating the Oscar-winning filmmaker's latest cinematic offering, Netflix's sweeping crime saga The Irishman.

The tribute to Scorsese, 76, will take place on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, with a conversation and a screening of the film at the AFI Festival. He previously received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1997, the year his film Kundun came out.

"Martin Scorsese is an American master,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said in a statement. “It is a profound honor for AFI to bring movie lovers together for one night to stand and celebrate this visionary storyteller whose passion for cinema echoes from film preservation to the advancement of the art form.”

Scorsese was at the famed Chinese theater just two weeks ago for a black-tie premiere screening of The Irishman, joined by the film's stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The film marks the first time Scorsese has worked with Pacino.

The Irishman is a strong contender in the awards race this year, and Scorsese appeared at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 3 to present his long-time producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff an award.

The iconic director also stoked a heated discussion after comparing Marvel superhero movies to "theme parks" and saying they were "not cinema," drawing the ire of Marvel fans. On Monday, Scorsese expanded on his comments in a New York Times opinion piece, saying he didn't think Marvel films were for him and decried franchise filmmaking as "market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption."