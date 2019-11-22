Martin Scorsese to Receive Visionary Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala

The Oscar-winning director will be honored for his new film, 'The Irishman' — starring Robert De Niro , Al Pacino and Joe Pesci — during the Jan. 2 ceremony.

Martin Scorsese is set to receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, the festival announced Friday.

The Oscar-winning director will be honored for his new film, The Irishman — starring Robert De Niro , Al Pacino and Joe Pesci — during the Jan. 2 ceremony.

"Martin Scorsese has directed another masterpiece about the world of organized crime with his latest film, The Irishman, which brings to life the epic story of hitman Frank Sheeran. The film is one of Scorsese’s finest and features outstanding performances from its stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "We are delighted to recognize Martin Scorsese with this year’s Sonny Bono Visionary Award for this extraordinary directorial achievement."

The honorary award is named after the festival's founder and former Palm Springs mayor, accorded to a filmmaker who breaks boundaries in the art of cinema. Past recipients of the Sonny Bono Visionary Award include last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Director Alfonso Cuarón, along with filmmakers Danny Boyle, Michel Hazanavicius, Tom Hooper, Tom McCarthy, Richard Linklater and Quentin Tarantino.

Scorsese joins previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

The PSIFF's annual Film Awards Gala, presented by American Express — the event will be sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart — will take place Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13, 2020.