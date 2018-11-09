Martin Sheen Found By News Crew After Son Charlie Reports Him Missing in Malibu Fire

"Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie, we're fine, we're at Zuma Beach and we're probably going to sleep in the car tonight," the 'Apocalypse Now' actor said in a message to his children.

Fox 11 in Los Angeles located and interviewed Martin Sheen and wife Janet Sheen on Friday night hours after his son Charlie Sheen reported both missing on Twitter.

When a Fox 11 reporter caught up with Martin on Zuma Beach, where he had evacuated Friday morning and stayed all day, the journalist informed the actor that Charlie had tweeted earlier that his parents were missing. Martin took the opportunity to send a message to his son and other children: "Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie, we're fine, we're at Zuma Beach and we're probably going to sleep in the car tonight. We're just fine. We hope you are, too, and thank this good man, fellow Screen Actors' Guild member for giving this opportunity to make contact with you guys."

Janet did not make an appearance on-camera, but the Fox reporter mentioned she was present.

Sheen added that "this is the worst [fire] I've seen" in the 48 years he has lived in Malibu, which was evacuated early Friday due to the Woolsey Fire, one of two that erupted Thursday in Ventura County. "I've never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc."

Earlier in the day, Charlie tweeted in a message that was widely shared, in which he wrote, "i cannot get ahold of my parents, Martin and Janet Sheen ... if anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario."

During the interview with Fox 11, Martin added that he just took things to eat from his house but didn't save anything else. He said the one thing he always thought he would pack would be his passports, but he forgot them "so we won't be traveling, at least overseas, for a while."

"No one has been killed. Not one life has been lost, as far as we know, in the Malibu, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks or Westlake Village," Sheen concluded at the end of the brief interview. "We're just going to have to reconnect and rebuild and rethink what we're doing with our lives."

In addition to Martin, stars including Rainn Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga have all evacuated their homes due to the Woolsey Fire.