Martina Navratilova Doc in Works From Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine

Tennis legend and activist Martina Navratilova is getting the documentary treatment from Hello Sunshine, the Reese Witherspoon-run media company that focuses on telling female-driven stories.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose work with Edward Snowden was chronicled in the Academy Award-winning CitizenFour, and Suzanne Gilbert (The Untold History of the U.S.) are producing the feature-length project.

According to Hello Sunshine, the documentary will tackle Navratilova’s story “through Greenwald’s personal lens – a gay child growing up in the Reagan-era Florida. The documentary will examine Navratilova’s impact on him as his childhood hero, how we all find our own role models, and what we seek when we feel isolated, judged or cast aside by society.”

“The issues raised by Martina’s legacy resonate now more than ever, which is why it’s so important to tell her story to new generations of engaged young people who may not be aware of the vital role she played in shaping expectations around female identity and LGBT equality,” said Charlotte Koh, Hello Sunshine’s head of digital media and programming, who is also producing the project. “Having producers Glenn and Suzanne reframe Martina’s impact on society through the lens of Glenn’s personal coming-of-age journey creates a fresh, intimate and relatable film for a wide audience.”

Stated Greenwald: “As monumental as Martina’s on-court achievements were, they pale in comparison to her role as a pioneer and trailblazer on questions of feminism, women’s athletics, equality for gay and lesbians across the planet, transgender visibility, immigrant rights and the right of political dissent.”

Hello Sunshine is currently in development on numerous projects across several platforms. Little Fires Everywhere is being adapted by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as a Hulu original series and You Think It, I’ll Say It, a 10-episode Apple TV series to star Kristen Wiig, are among its small-screen enterprises.