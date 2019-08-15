'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 30-Cent Gas Promotion Enlists Santa Monica PD Due to Traffic

Twitter users reported that the FYC promotion was shut down around rush hour due to popular demand.

The police had to get involved on Thursday when a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC promotion caused a traffic jam in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department arrived on Thursday morning at a Santa Monica Chevron where Amazon Studios was running a "Maisel Day" promotion that offered 30-cent-per-gallon gas due to popular demand causing traffic delays. Police limited the number of cars that could enter or wait in line to keep traffic flowing.

ABC7's John Gregory reported that police "suspended" the promotion at 10 a.m. PT, and reopened the station an hour and 45 minutes later. "The great deal on gas is back on, but be prepared to wait in traffic to get it," he tweeted.

Twitter users reported that police shut down the promotion as early as 9:30 a.m. due to the disturbance during rush-hour traffic. One user claimed to have gotten up at 6 a.m. before work to get gas, only to get turned away.

When reached by The Hollywood Reporter, Lieutenant Candice Cobarrubias from the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that police were present at the event and that it "generated a tremendous amount of activity in the area." She further identified a "public safety issue" due to gridlock traffic, which necessitated the event being shut down at 2:30 p.m. Amazon declined to comment.

Maisel Day, occurring across Los Angeles on Thursday, is taking over select businesses and bringing 1959 prices to their items and services. On Thursday Angelenos could purchase a Drybar blowout for $2, a Pink's hot dog for 59 cents, see a movie at the Bay Theatre for 51 cents and stay a night at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel for $40, among other promotions.

"A show with the style and personality of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel deserves an entire day to celebrate its amazing 20 Emmy nominations, and to thank its fans and the community for all of their support," Mike Benson, Amazon Studios' head of marketing, told The Hollywood Reporter of the promotion.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been nominated for 20 Emmys this year, including outstanding comedy, best lead actress in a comedy series, best supporting actress in a comedy series and best supporting actor in a comedy series.

See some of the tweets from the Chevron in Santa Monica below.

WATCH #LIVE: Santa Monica gas station offers gas for 30 cents a gallon on '#MaiselDay,' attracting huge lines of drivers https://t.co/2SmeIm95gM pic.twitter.com/FLZfrEKXqA — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 15, 2019

Santa Monica Police suspend an Amazon Prime promotion offering gas for 30 cents a gallon. Traffic issues are the big concern. Details coming up at 11am on ABC7. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/sJHQLcDUaK — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

The great deal on gas is back on, but be prepared to wait in traffic to get it. #MaiselDay @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/wosy0oR7s3 — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

Welp the gas station closed. Only 30 minutes after the promotion . Damn you #maiselday — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) August 15, 2019

Me at the office after I woke up at 6 only to drive two hours in traiffc for .30 cent gas and get turned away #maiselday pic.twitter.com/fgNOsEcusx — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) August 15, 2019