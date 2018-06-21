'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Creator Says "Comedy's Heading Into a Very Dangerous Place"

Amy Sherman-Palladino discussed her hit Amazon series, 'Roseanne,' Kathy Griffin and the state of comedy: "I'm very worried."

"My show came of age when the Weinstein and all of that started happening," Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator and longtime telelvision writer. Maisel, a comical coming-of-age story of a young woman (played by Rachel Brosnahan) set in 1958, has received praise for being on the pulse of the #MeToo era, but its creator and stars have denounced the idea that this was done intentionally, which Sherman-Palladino saying, "Events are going to come and go and come and go, but this stuff is sort of here to stay."

During The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Showrunner Roundtable, Sherman-Palladino was in the majority representing shows from streaming and cable, caling them "wonderful" and saying, "They're more willing to allow a comedy to have a deeper meaning, or back away from the laughs for a few minutes and have a real conversation."

Beginning her career as a television writer on the first incarnation of Roseanne, Sherman-Palladino told the Roundtable, "I was sort of at the very beginning of when the marketing department took over network television, which is kind of what it is now, which why I've fled network television for the wonderful world of Amazon."

"For me, it's less about what you can get away with and more about the format and the kind of story-telling that you want to tell." She went on to say, "There is nowhere to be but the streaming networks or cable or something like that, because they're the only people open."

Sherman-Palladino went on to share her toughts on the current state of comedy, saying, "I think comedy's heading into a very dangerous place right now. I am very worried."

"We have to accept that there are going very offensive jokes, there are going to be jokes that cross the line, there is going to be Kathy Griffin holding up Donald Trump's head." Sherman-Palladino said she "was very disappointed in the Hollywood community for not coming to [Griffin's] defense."

"I thought they hung that girl out to dry like I've never seen somebody hung out to dry before." The writer said Griffin's only crime was, "Doing a bad joke. We've all done bad jokes."

Sherman-Palladino has one career Emmy nomination for writing on the original installment of Roseanne.

