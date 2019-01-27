SAG Awards: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Wins Best Comedy Series Ensemble

The Amazon comedy earned its third win of the evening, following Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan's awards.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the SAG Award for best ensemble in a comedy series on Sunday night.

Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan — who also took home best actor SAG Awards for their roles in the Amazon show — were among those who took the stage to accept the award. "You cannot imagine the incredibly wonderful feeling it is to work alongside these people," Shalhoub said. "This is a lovefest."

The show's cast beat out Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, and The Kominsky Method.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.