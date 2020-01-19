SAG Awards: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Wins Best Comedy Ensemble, Jokes "This Is a Mistake But Thank You"

The Amazon series cast shouted out fellow nominee 'Fleabag' onstage.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has taken home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The shocked cast took to the stage to accept the award, in a chaotically celebratory moment that saw star Alex Borstein take the mic first, joking about the other shows they voted for and declaring, "this makes no sense, Fleabag is brilliant."

"I voted for Fleabag, this is really weird," the Maisel actress said. "This makes no sense. I don't know what to say. I'm gonna take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx."

This is the second consecutive win for the Amazon series in the category, and a posthumous honor for cast member Brian Tarantina. When actress Rachel Brosnahan stepped up to the mic, she acknowledge Tarantina, taking the acceptance speech in a more serious direction and call the honor " mistake."

"Obviously, this is a huge ensemble," Brosnahan said. "We are so proud to be a part of. This ensemble extends far beyond those that you see on this stage. We are missing, as Tony said, one really really important member of our ensemble, Brian Tarantina. We had such an amazing time here with him last year so thank you so so much for this. This is dedicated to him."

Before the ensemble took the stage, outstanding performance by an actor in a comedy winner Tony Shalhoub also took a moment to remember and celebrate Tarantina in his speech. "I will dedicate this to one of our family who we lost this year, and who we miss terribly. The most marvelous Brian Tarantina. Our brother, here's to you," the SAG winner said.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Tarantina died last November in his Manhattan apartment. The 60-year-old star played the emcee of The Gaslight comedy club on the critically-acclaimed Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series. On the small screen, Tarantina had previously appeared in Sherman-Palladino's Gilmore Girls and its 2016 revival, along with series like Miami Vice, Oz, ER, Law & Order, The Black Donelley's and Heroes, as well as movies BlacKkKlansman and The Kitchen.

News of the actor's death was met with an outpouring of messages from those involved with the Amazon production, grieving his sudden passing, and celebrating the actors' talent and decades-long career. Maisel executive producers Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino said Tarantina was an indescribable actor who "made every scene better."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated alongside the ensembles of HBO's Barry, Amazon's Fleabag, Netflix's The Kominsky Method and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek. The 26th annual ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and aired live coast-to-coast on TBS and TNT.