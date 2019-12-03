Mary J. Blige Documentary in the Works From Amazon, Entertainment One

Sean Combs will executive produce the film about the Oscar nominee and Grammy winner for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Studios and Entertainment One are at work on an untitled Mary J. Blige documentary for Amazon Prime Video.

Blige and Sean Combs will executive produce the film about the Oscar nominee and Grammy winner to be directed by Vanessa Roth. The documentary promises a personal look at Blige’s music and TV industry ascent amid past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak.

“We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing," Matt Newman, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Besides her hip-hop music career, Blige has TV credits that include Starz's Power and The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. Her other TV credits include Scream and guest roles on How to Get Away With Murder and Black-ish.

She earned a pair of Oscar nominations, for best supporting actress and best original song, for the 2017 film Mudbound. Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson will also executive produce the untitled Blige documnentary co-produced by Creature Films and Blue Butterfly, Blige's production venture.

Blige is repped by APA, The Lede Company and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.