BET Awards: Mary J. Blige to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Previous recipients of the honor include Anita Baker, New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and James Brown.

BET Networks announced on Wednesday that Mary J. Blige will be honored with the prestigious lifetime achievement award during 2019 BET Awards.

Blige is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist, with 32 total nominations under her belt. Additionally, she has eight multi-platinum albums.

She is also an established actress and has received two Golden Globe nominations and one SAG nod. She also made history in 2018 when she became the first double nominee in the best supporting actress and best song categories at the Oscars for her work on Mudbound.

Regina Hall will host the 19th annual BET Awards.

The network previously announced that Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé are among the first round of performers. Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin are confirmed to present.

Blige will receive the honor during the 2019 BET Awards, which will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on June 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.