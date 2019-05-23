Mary-Louise Parker Sets Broadway Return With 'The Sound Inside'

Following the play's world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival last summer, Parker will revisit her role as Bella.

In a return to the stage, Mary Louise-Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside at New York's Studio 54.

Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), the story follows a tenured professor, a talented student and a favor that causes conflict between them.

In the wake of the the play's world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival last summer, Parker will revisit her role as Bella. Will Hochman is set to appear opposite her in his Broadway debut.

Parker made her Broadway debut in Prelude to a Kiss in 1990, going on to appear in the plays Proof and Reckless, among others. Most recently, the actress performed on stage in Heisenberg by English playwright Simon Stephens. Despite her considerable stage career, Parker remains best known for her work on television, namely Jenji Kohan's dark comedy Weeds and Mike Nichols' HBO adaptation of Angels in America.

The Sound Inside includes scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, projections by Aaron Rhyne and music by Heather Gilbert. It is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater and Rebecca Gold.

Beginning previews Sept. 14, the play will open for its official engagement Oct. 17 at Broadway's Studio 54. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 28.