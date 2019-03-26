Rooney Mara Follows Jesus Despite Conflict From Disciples in 'Mary Magdalene' Trailer

The biblical drama also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Hasa Yaron, Lubna Azabal, Lior Raz and Ryan Corr.

A new trailer for the Rooney Mara-starring biblical drama Mary Magdalene was released Tuesday.

The film, which begins in the year 33 AD, follows Mary (Mara) from the small town of Magdala as she befriends Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix) and follows his teachings of Christianity. The film chronicles the conflicts that are created by her involvement up to Jesus' resurrection.

The trailer opens with Jesus asking Mary what she longs for. "That you see me as I am," she answers.

Mary's male peers soon tell her that she is expected to become pregnant with many sons. While she is expected to marry a man named Ephraim, Mary decides to revolt and instead follow Jesus along with his disciples.

She is immediately interested in Jesus and his teachings when they first cross paths. "You must be born anew like children," Jesus tells his followers.

He later invites Mary to join him and his disciples in spreading their views of Christianity and she is baptized into the religion.

Mary's decision to follow Jesus is met with criticism from his disciples, as well as her peers. They believe that she will divide the community and cause more harm than good.

Mary regularly cites Jesus' belief in peace as the reason why she chooses to follow him, though the Christian group is often met with conflict from skeptics. "Kingdom can't be built through conflict," she later says as clips of men physically fighting follow.

"The world will only change as we change," she says at the conclusion of the trailer. "I will not be silent.'

The release of the trailer comes just one week after IFC Films picked up the U.S. distribution rights. The Weinstein Co. originally had the film's domestic rights, though the biopic was pulled from the release schedule following questions about the company’s fate in light of the #MeToo scandal over co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The Weinstein Co. originally planned for the film to have a 2017 U.S. release, though it will now have a theatrical release April 12.

Watch the full trailer for Mary Magdalene above.