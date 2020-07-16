Mary Trump Alleges She Heard President Use Anti-Semitic Slurs, N-Word

Donald Trump's niece made the allegation in a bombshell interview on 'The Rachel Maddow Show.'

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump says she heard the president use racist and anti-Semitic slurs including the N-word in the past.

In an explosive interview Thursday night on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Mary Trump was asked repeatedly if she had heard the president use racist language and slurs. "Yeah, of course I did," she told host Rachel Maddow, adding, “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody, given how virulently racist he is today."

Pressed on this point, Maddow asked, “Have you heard the president use the N-word?” Mary Trump nodded the affirmative and replied "yeah." Maddow then asked if she had heard her uncle use "anti-Semitic slurs specifically" with Mary Trump replying "yes."

Expounding on the history of racism in the Trump family, Mary Trump said racist language was "perfectly commonplace and ordinary" amongst her relatives. “I didn’t share their ideas about race and Judaism at all. But you know, when you grow up with that being perfectly normal, you don’t really think twice about it,” she said.

In an earlier interview with the Washington Post, Mary Trump repeated the claim that racism was a normal occurrence in the Trump family. “Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the N-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she told the Post.

Mary Trump is currently on a publicity tour to promote her tell-all memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. The book, which has become a runaway bestseller with more than 950,000 sales on preorders alone, has caused a sensation with a series of damaging claims against the president and his family. Among the claims in the book, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist by training, said that the president cheated his way into The Wharton School by paying someone else to take the entrance exam, that he was mentally abused by his father Fred and that the president was a text book narcissist.

Earlier this month, the president's brother Robert failed in an attempt to suppress publication of the book, and just last week a judge lifted a restriction on Mary Trump conducting a press tour to promote the book.

See the video below.