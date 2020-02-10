NBC Ups Masami Yamamoto to President of Business Affairs

Yamamoto previously served as EVP of business affairs for scripted programming at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

NBC Entertainment has promoted longtime business affairs executive Masami Yamamoto — naming her president of business operations — effective immediately.

“Throughout her tenure, Masami has been at the cutting edge of our business-to-business relationships, playing a deft hand that defined how we work with talent, partners and platforms,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy, to whom Yamamoto will report. “In this vital new role, she will help transition NBC Entertainment into the future by creating the deal-making architecture that will help define the bold new direction of our company in this ever-changing landscape.”

Most recently serving as EVP of business affairs for scripted programming at both NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, she’s had oversight of all aspects of business affairs for scripted programming for both the network and the scripted studio — working on overall and first-look deals, as well as talent pacts and digital and licensing agreements.

Yamamoto’s purview now includes both scripted and unscripted programming across NBC Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and first-run syndication.

Joining NBC in 2000, first in legal affairs, Yamamoto began her career as an attorney at law firm O’Melveny & Myers.