Nick Cannon Teases "Even More Major" Stars in 'The Masked Singer' Season Two

'The Masked Singer' host also discussed "rumblings" of his own late-night talk show.

Fox's costumed celebrity singing competition series, The Masked Singer, is about to return for season two, putting stars into elaborate costumes and disguising their voices in front of a panel of judges who have to guess who is behind the mask – Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. The show's host, Nick Cannon, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the success of the series, and what’s in store for season two, premiering this fall.

"It's just good entertainment. It's one of those things if you’re just flipping channels, you're going to stop on The Masked Singer," Cannon explained. "If you see a billboard, it's so intriguing, and I think that was one of the reasons why as a producer, I even was drawn to it because if you're gonna go big, you gotta go all the way. The show does it."

Teasing what's to come for season two, Cannon promises "bigger performances" and "even more major celebrities."

"I don't like to get involved with who the celebrities are because I want to be in on it with the audience, and be surprised when the stars are revealed from under the masks," he added.

As far as what costumes we can expect to see, Cannon revealed, "I've seen a few of the costumes for season two and they're spectacular… There's a very flamboyant egg."

While Cannon is keeping himself busy with hosting duties for The Masked Singer, as the show has been renewed for a third season and set to premiere after the Super Bowl, he also has his eyes on television's late-night space.

"Going back to the things that I've always wanted to do in my life, that's always been a dream, but I think the playing field and just the climate in entertainment has changed since the days of (Jay) Leno and Arsenio (Hall) that the time of day really doesn't even matter anymore," he explained.

Speaking on what his own series would look like, Cannon explained, "Whether it's late-night or any other day part, I feel like I want to live in that space of being to do interviews and have fun and play music and be a curator and comment on pop culture and social media and gossip. I kind of do that; I do that on the radio. I do that on my podcast and stuff, so to be able to offer some things up."

He added: "I think you’ll see in the next year or so we’re going to be doing a lot of fun stuff in that space."

The Masked Singer season two premieres this fall.