'MasterChef Junior Live!' Returning in 2020 (Exclusive)

The show, featuring head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with past contestants, will hit more than 40 U.S. cities next year.

MasterChef Junior Live! is returning with a second helping.

TCG Entertainment, which specialized in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, which produces the culinary competition series, said that, thanks to the success of the initial 2019 tour, they are extending MasterChef Junior Live! to more than 40 new U.S. markets with a second tour next year.

The seven-week tour will kick off in Rochester, N.Y., on March 3, 2020, and hit cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Detroit, Chicago and Denver. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (local time) at MasterChefJuniorLive.com.

"TCG is thrilled to continue to bring the fun of MasterChef Junior Live! to audiences in 2020. The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a live setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," TCG Entertainment president Stephen Cook said.

Added Amber Sheppo, senior vp licensing at Endemol Shine North America: "We were thrilled that MasterChef Junior Live! was so well received by audiences of all ages in our initial run and now we are excited to expand this special theater experience to more than 40 new U.S. markets in 2020. Alongside our partners at TCG Entertainment, we are giving families and fans of our hit series a chance to meet and learn first-hand from past MasterChef Junior winners and contestants in cities near them."

MasterChef Junior Live!, which makes its final stop for 2019 in Riverside, Calif., on Monday night, is a family-friendly show that features head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with past contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience for all ages.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available in all markets that include cast meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster and photos.

The 2020 MasterChef Junior Live! cast will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, MasterChef Junior will return for an eighth season on Fox, featuring chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz.

A full list of MasterChef Junior Live! 2020 tour dates follows.

March 3 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theatre

March 4 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House

March 5 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds

March 6 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts

March 7 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

March 8 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

March 10 Newark, NJ Bergen PAC

March 11 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theatre

March 12 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre

March 13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

March 14 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

March 15 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

March 17 Dayton, OH Schuster Center

March 18 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

March 19 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

March 21 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre

March 22 Washington DC Warner Theatre

March 24 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Theatre

March 25 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd

March 26 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center

March 27 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

March 28 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

March 29 Charleston, SC Gaillard Center

March 31 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

April 1 Akron, OH Civic Center

April 2 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

April 3 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

April 4 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

April 5 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

April 7 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

April 8 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

April 9 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

April 10 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

April 11 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

April 14 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

April 15 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

April 16 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium

April 17 Oshkosh, WI Menominee Nation Arena

April 18 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

April 19 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre