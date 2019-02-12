MatchesFashion Launches a Pop-Up Store and Events Space at Frieze Los Angeles

There will be talks by filmmaker Liz Goldwyn, Hollywood florist Eric Buterbaugh, costume designer Arianne Phillips, stylists Karla Welch, Elizabeth Stewart, Cher Coulter and more.

British online fashion retailer MatchesFashion will open a pop-up shop during the inaugural Frieze art fair in Los Angeles. The temporary boutique will be modeled on its store on Carlos Place in London's swanky Mayfair neighborhood. Open from February 14-17 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood, the space will feature a curation of new designers, collaborations and talks.

The event marks the launch of its global partnership with Frieze and first of a series of pop-ups. “We are delighted to be launching our global partnership with Frieze and have the opportunity to introduce 5 Carlos Place to an international art audience,” said Ulric Jerome, CEO of MatchesFashion. “For each fair — Los Angeles, New York and London — we will be commissioning a unique program of talks and events with designers, artists and creatives. We want to recreate the experience of 5 Carlos Place and collaborate with Frieze to have conversations that create a sense of community and inspire our customers.”

Founded by Ruth and Tom Chapman in London in 1987, Matches has always striven to create a community. At their first brick-and-mortar store in Wimbledon village “we had sofas, a big coffee table, and a coffee machine; it was about spending time in a nice way with people,” Ruth told Vogue in an interview. Last year, the company opened a new concept space in a five-story Mayfair residence offering two retail floors, two floors of private shopping suites, and a broadcasting hub for their cultural program of podcasts and video shorts about fashion, art and design which run on their website.

The pop-up can be found on the Frieze backlot, where Matches has taken over 1,200 square feet across three spaces in the Greenwich Village set comprising of a broadcasting and event space, two private shopping suites and concierge, and a store showcasing styles for men and women. “We want 5 Carlos Place at Frieze to feel like you are being invited to the ultimate collector's house where we can host and entertain you, have original conversations and create memorable experiences,” Jerome told THR. To that end, the brand plans to recreate its London townhouse at every fair and live stream its programming to its global audience via the website.

Talks will include a discussion on Thursday among Liz Goldwyn, curator Essence Harden and artists Genevieve Gaignard and Guadalupe Rosales about women in the arts; Costume designer Arianne Phillips and Carineh Martin (co-founders of the new philanthropic initiative Red Carpet Advocacy) will chat with campaign and communications strategist Lara Bergthold and Hollywood stylists Karla Welch and Elizabeth Stewart about the cultural relevancy of red carpet advocacy on Saturday; and stylist Cher Coulter, British actress Bel Powley and fashion designer Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte will have a conversation about Hollywood and fashion on Sunday. For a complete lineup, click here.

The MatchesFashion pop-up at Frieze L.A. will be open at Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, from Thursday, February 14 through Sunday, February 17, 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A Frieze L.A. ticket is needed to enter the space. Tickets can be booked via the MatchesFashion website.