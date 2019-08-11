Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Marries Model Elle Evans in Private Ceremony

The rocker, 41, — who shares a son with ex Kate Hudson — and model and girlfriend Elle Evans, 29, tied the knot on Saturday, just over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

Wedding bells are in store for Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

The newlyweds both took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their wedding portraits, captioning the images: "Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy."

The couple got engaged in 2017, a few days after Evans' birthday. At the time Evans also shared the news on Instagram, announcing that the special event took place on their "romantic holiday." “Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course – I said YES," she wrote.

Bellamy was previously engaged to Kate Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They share 8-year-old son Bingham.