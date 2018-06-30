WWE Star Matt Cappotelli Dies at 38

The co-winner of the wrestling reality series Tough Enough had been battling glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli, who won the wrestling reality competition series Tough Enough III, died Friday after a battle with cancer, his wife announced. He was 38.

In a Facebook group dedicated to supporting her husband, Lindsay Cappotelli wrote, "Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus...exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him."

The WWE also posted the news of Cappotelli's death, calling him "a promising Superstar" in a tweet. Cappotelli was one of the co-winners of the WWE reality series Tough Enough III. Cappotelli shared his 2003 win with John Hennigan, who was later known as John Morrison, the WWE said in an article on its website about Cappotelli's death.

Prior to appearing on the TV competition, Cappotelli was on the Western Michigan University football team, WWE wrote.

After the Tough Enough win, Cappotelli began training to become a future WWE Superstar, but his work was cut short due to a brain cancer diagnosis in 2006. Cappotelli was treated a year later, but the cancer returned in 2017 and worsened that year, WWE wrote.

Despite battling the disease, Cappotelli tried to have a positive outlook and shared that with WWE in 2017.

“Life is the most precious gift we’re given,” Capotelli told WWE.com that year. “If I can inspire others to not give up on the life they’ve been blessed to have, that’s what I’m trying to spread – hope.”

