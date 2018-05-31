Matt LeBlanc Leaving BBC's 'Top Gear'

The 'Friends' star will hang up his helmet after the next season airs.

Top Gear is losing its No. 1 driver.

Matt LeBlanc is set to leave the BBC's long-running car show after the next season — his fourth — airs later this year.

The news was confirmed by BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, which produces the show.

"My experience on Top Gear has been great fun," said LeBlanc. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team. However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present Top Gear takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with. It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show."

LeBlanc added: "I will forever be a Top Gear fan, and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

LeBlanc originally joined Top Gear in 2016 as co-host alongside British radio personality Chris Evans following the controversial exit of Jeremy Clarkson, who had fronted the hugely popular show for over a decade. Clarkson's contract was not renewed after he punched a producer.

When the rebooted series was hit with growing criticism for falling ratings and Evans stepped down, LeBlanc — who had become a popular figure among viewers — was given a bigger role, signing on for two more seasons.