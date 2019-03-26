Mattel Unveils BTS Doll Collection

Plastic versions of the K-pop superstars will make their way into toy stores later this year.

Months after Mattel announced plans for BTS dolls, the American toy manufacturer on Tuesday shared a first look at the forthcoming collection made in the image of South Korea's most popular boy band.

Via its official Twitter account, Mattel shared solo and group shots of the plastic, pint-size K-pop stars. "MIC Drop, ARMY!" Mattel tweeted, referencing BTS' 2017 smash hit. "For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!"

Indeed, the seven figurines are dressed in the same colorful suits seen in the septet's record-breaking "Idol" video. The BTS dolls are reportedly set to hit stores and online retailers in September.

A glimpse of the dolls comes just weeks after BTS shared the news that they are performing on Saturday Night Live on April 12 — just one day after their next album, Persona: Map of the Soul, is released. According to the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, the LP has already sold 2.6 million presale copies. They've previously topped the Billboard 200 chart twice with their albums Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear.

Following the SNL gig, BTS will resume their international stadium tour May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

See photos of Mattel's BTS dolls, below.