Mattel Posts Revenue Miss With First Quarter Earnings

The toy maker, led by CEO Ynon Kreiz, withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 crisis.

Mattel, battling rival Hasbro in making toy-based movies, on Tuesday posted first quarter earnings that missed on earnings and overall revenues.

Mattel posted an adjusted loss per-share of 56 cents, compared to a year-earlier loss of 42 cents per-share, on overall revenues of $594 million, down 14 percent from $689.2 million in 2019.

Wall Street analysts forecast the toy maker would post a loss per-share of 41 cents, on total revenue at $640 million. Mattel said it has withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also reported a widened first quarter operating loss of $149.8 million, compared to a year-earlier operating loss of $127.1 million. Toy sales fell during the first quarter, including for Toy Story 4 merchandise after its Hollywood movie launch.

Mattel in a statement said it had sufficient liquidity, including cash on hand and access to $1.6 billion senior secured revolving credit facilities, "to effectively manage through COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute strategy."

Company execs on an analyst call are expected to also address the Mattel Film division and its toy-to-film adaptations of IP like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and View-Master.