Matteo De Cosmo, Art Director on 'Luke Cage' and 'The Punisher,' Dies at 52

The New York entertainment professional died of complications from the novel coronavirus.

Matteo De Cosmo, an art director who worked on such projects as Luke Cage and The Punisher, died April 21 of complications from the novel coronavirus. He was 52.

De Cosmo was based in New York and served as an art director on numerous ABC Studios series, including on the pilot Harlem's Kitchen, which shut down production in March because of the health crisis.

"Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him," said Harlem’s Kitchen showrunner Zahir McGhee in a statement.

Added line producer Gail Barringer: "Our New York film community is small. We are shattered to learn of Matteo’s passing. He was a true, collaborative artist who brought happiness to every show he worked on."

ABC Studios also released a statement: "We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away. He was a true talent, incredibly creative and beloved by everyone with whom he worked."

De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and son, Marcello.