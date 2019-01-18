Matthew Broderick to Make West End Debut in Kenneth Lonergan Comic-Drama

Broderick will play an astronomer in the comic-drama and star opposite Elizabeth McGovern from 'Downton Abbey.'

Matthew Broderick is set to make his West End debut in The Starry Messenger, an original play by Manchester by the Sea writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.

Broderick is returning to the role of Mark Williams, which he first performed in an off-Broadway production at Theatre Row in 2009. He will star opposite Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern.

The play is described as a "bittersweet, comic-drama," that follows an astronomer at New York City's planetarium who grows distant from his job and wife due to a desire to explore his infinite connection to the vastness of the universe.

Broderick, still widely known for his memorable starring role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, has remained active on stage throughout his career. He became the youngest actor (age 21) to win a Tony award for best featured actor in 1983 for his performance in the play Brighton Beach Memoirs. In 1995, Broderick won another Tony for the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Directed by Sam Yates and produced by Simon Friend, Act Productions, Gavin Kalin and Howard Panter, The Starry Messenger will open at Wyndham's Theatre in Covent Garden on May 16 and run for a 13-week season.