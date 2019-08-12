Matthew McConaughey Exits CAA for WME

The Oscar winner's move follows the departure of his longtime CAA agent, Jim Toth, to Quibi in March.

Matthew McConaughey has left CAA for WME, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The move comes after his longtime CAA agent, Jim Toth, left to take a post at Quibi in March.

McConaughey next stars in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen opposite Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong. In addition to winning an Oscar and Golden Globe for Dallas Buyers Club, his lengthy and varied résumé also includes Dazed and Confused, A Time to Kill, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Lincoln Lawyer, True Detective, The Wolf of Wall Street and Interstellar.

He continues to be represented by attorney Kevin Morris at Morris Yorn.