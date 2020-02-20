Matthew McConaughey Joins A+E Networks' History Speaker Series

In a conversation moderated by The Hollywood Reporter's editorial director Matthew Belloni, the actor will examine the characters he has chosen to inhabit, thus far in his career, that will impact his legacy.

A+E Networks revealed Thursday that Matthew McConaughey has joined the lineup of speakers for its HISTORYtalks "Leadership and Legacy" event, one of many engagements designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the History Channel.

In a conversation moderated by The Hollywood Reporter's editorial director Matthew Belloni, McConaughey will touch upon personal stories from his own life as he examines the characters he has chosen to inhabit, thus far in his career, that will impact his lasting legacy.

The actor, whose first film was Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused in 1993, has gone on to work with Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh among many other prolific filmmakers. He won an Oscar in 2014 for his leading role in Dallas Buyers Club and continues to work in film and television across all genres.

The traveling speaker series, which features conversations with filmmakers, authors, historians and other influential leaders, kicks off with a discussion between former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, together with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Additional speakers in the series include investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, sports icon Billie Jean King, TV host and New York Times bestselling author Padma Lakshmi, and journalist and activist Gloria Steinem.

The inaugural event will take place Feb. 29 at Carnegie Hall in New York.