Matthew McConaughey to Release First Memoir 'Greenlights'

Matthew McConaughey is ready to take readers on a ride with his first book, Greenlights.

The Oscar-winner took to social media Wednesday to announce the publication of his upcoming book, Greenlights (Crown Publishing), inspired by his personal writings he's done throughout his life.

"Ever since I learned to write, I've been keeping a journal. Writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, and made me question what kept me up at night," McConaughey said.

"Two years ago I worked up the courage to take all those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what I had and I returned with a book," he explained before revealing a physical copy of his upcoming book, which has a black-and-white portrait of the actor on the cover.

The actor said he chose to name his book Greenlights because "it's a story about how I have and we all can catch more of them in this life we're living." "We don't like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time. When we realize that they all eventually turn green, that's when they reveal their rhyme. That's when life's a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time," he said.

In a statement about the book, McConaughey describes it as "an album, a record, a story of my life so far." "This is fifty years of my sights and seens, felts and figured-outs, cools and shamefuls. Graces, truths, and beauties of brutality. Getting away withs, getting caughts, and getting wets while trying to dance between the raindrops," he said.

"Hopefully, it’s medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot’s license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears."

Greenlights will be the actor's "love letter to life."

The book will be released on Oct. 20, 2020 and is available for preorder.