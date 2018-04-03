Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom Lead Parkland Benefit Concert

Broadway and TV stars are uniting in support of those affected by the deadly shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Two months after a gunman opened fire at Parkland, Fla.'s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead and inspired a student-led revolt for gun control reform, theater and TV stars are coming together to raise money for victims of the tragedy with Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA.

Matthew Morrison (Glee, South Pacific), Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals, Dear Evan Hansen), Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots, Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Deborah Cox (The Bodyguard), Laura Bell Bundy (Anger Management, Legally Blonde) and actors from CW's musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — including Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz — are among those set to perform alongside the South Florida Symphony on April 16 at the BB&T Center in Sunshine, Fla.

Several of the songs on the show's setlist have been penned by Parkland students themselves, along with Broadway composers including Bobby Cronin, Zoe Sarnak, Joe Iconis and Drew Gasparini, among others. Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg’s dance troupe will perform in her memory.

According to Tuesday's announcement, approximately 10,000 tickets have been donated to the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff. Net proceeds raised, with royalties and artist fees waived, from the concert will be donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, benefiting arts advocacy in the Parkland community.

This isn't the first time the entertainment industry has lent a helping hand to the loved ones of victims who were killed in the shooting. After Marjory Stoneman Douglas students announced the widespread March for Our Lives — a movement that resulted in rallies across the country last month to protest gun violence — Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, George and Amal Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey all donated money ($500,000 per couple) to support the cause. Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Debra Messing are just some of the stars who have urged their social media followers to sign the march’s petition.

Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.com, or can be purchased by calling 1-800-345-7000 or at the BB&T Center Box Office.