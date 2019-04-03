Max Minghella's 'Teen Spirit' Inspires Podcast From QCODE

The unscripted 'Talk Spirit' will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at Minghella's pop odyssey.

Max Minghella's Teen Spirit is getting the podcast treatment.

The unscripted series, Talk Spirit, will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the ideation and production of the pop odyssey. Each of the six episodes will feature one of the film's creators in conversation with contemporaries on the making of a movie about music. Guests will include actress Rashida Jones, A Star Is Born producer Lynette Howell Taylor, Moonlight cinematographer James Laxton and Vanity Fair chief critic Richard Lawson.

Talk Spirit is the second podcast from QCODE, the audio studio behind thriller Blackout, starring Rami Malek. That project is ripe for TV adaptation, and insiders say there is a lot of inbound interest in the project. Meanwhile, Talk Spirit is taking a different approach, leveraging a film for podcast inspiration. The film, written and directed by Minghella, stars Elle Fanning as Violet, a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion for singing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that tests her integrity, talent and ambition. It also stars Zlatko Buric, Rebecca Hall, Agnieszka Grochowska, Clara Rugaard, Millie Brady, Olive Gray and Jordan Stephens.

Teen Spirit, which opens in New York and Los Angeles on April 12, hails from producer Automatik Entertainment. QCODE is the podcast studio launched by former CAA agent Rob Herting in partnership with Automatik and management firm Grandview.

Talk Spirit launches Wednesday, April 3.