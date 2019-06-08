Max Saines, Endeavor Content TV Executive, Dies at 28

Saines, considered a rising star in the company's TV group, has passed away from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a pre-existing heart condition.

Max Saines, a television executive at Endeavor Content, has died at only 28 years old.

The young exec, who was considered a rising star in the company's TV group, has passed away from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a pre-existing heart condition.

Saines, a Northwestern grad, first began his career in the mailroom at WME, later joining the trainee program and working in the agency’s TV department. He then joined Endeavor Content in 2017 and was an executive in the TV advisory group. Most recently, he helped organize a record-breaking event for Endeavor Content at Series Mania in France.

"Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the Endeavor Content and WME families," said Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor in a statement. "He literally grew up around many of us, and his boundless positivity, energy and enthusiasm made him truly one of the most wonderful people we have known. We are heartbroken by this loss, and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

In honor of Saine's legacy, Endeavor Content says donations can be made in his name to the Tufts Medical Center Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center (HCMI Research Fund) by visiting their website and making an online donation with the designation Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

Saines is survived by his parents Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines, along with his brother Dashiell Saines.