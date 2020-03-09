Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Legendary" Max von Sydow

Seth Meyers, Mia Farrow, Kevin Smith and more took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to the late actor.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Max von Sydow. The acclaimed Swedish actor died on Sunday. He was 90.

The actor starred in 11 Ingmar Bergman films, including The Seventh Seal. Known for typically playing a tormented protagonist, von Sydow also appeared in The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), The Exorcist (1973), Three Days of the Condor (1975), Never Say Never Again (1983), Minority Report (2002) and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011).

He received a best actor Oscar nomination for playing a Swedish father who emigrates to Denmark to build a better life for himself and his son in Bille August's Pelle the Conqueror (1987). The drama went on to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the foreign-language Oscar.

More recently, von Sydow starred as explorer Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and the Three-Eyed Raven on HBO's Game of Thrones. He received an Emmy nomination for the latter role.

Seth Meyers took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to von Sydow. "This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw," Meyers wrote while retweeting a photo of the actor on the set of Strange Brew. "Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more!"

Mia Farrow shared a photo of von Sydow during his younger years. "Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other," she captioned the photo.

Kevin Smith also remembered von Sydow on Twitter. "The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match," he wrote. "Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first."

Michael McKean reflected on von Sydow's career on Twitter. "There have been a zillion movies about revenge," the actor wrote. "Max Von Sydow shows how it’s done: straight-faced, dispassionate, efficient. The Virgin Spring was my intro to this amazing actor, then 7th Seal, Hour of the Wolf...great work, always."

Read on to see what others had to say about von Sydow.

This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more! https://t.co/JHextSeYEe — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 9, 2020

Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other pic.twitter.com/ENdcB9bPKZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 9, 2020

The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match. Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first. https://t.co/ltytehF5Rm — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

The Seventh Seal

Wild Strawberries

The Greatest Story Every Told

The Passion of Anna

The Exorcist

3 Days of the Condor

Strange Brew

Hannah and Her Sisters

Pelle The Conqueror

The Best Intentions

Hamsun (his most underrated role)

The Force Awakens



Thank you Max von Sydow — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 9, 2020

There have been a zillion movies about revenge. Max Von Sydow shows how it’s done: straight-faced, dispassionate, efficient. The Virgin Spring was my intro to this amazing actor, then 7th Seal, Hour of the Wolf...great work, always. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 9, 2020

My favourite Max von Sydow line is “If Jesus came back and saw what's going on in His name, He'd never stop throwing up.” RIP sir. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) March 9, 2020

“Do it, do it, do it. Watch good actors. See what they are doing and how they are doing it. You have to practically participate, I think, in order to develop yourself.”



Rest in peace, Max von Sydow, a film titan and one of the greatest actors to ever illuminate the screen. pic.twitter.com/BqEGesjOta — Tribeca (@Tribeca) March 9, 2020

Farewell to the great #MaxVonSydow Consistently brilliant. Never ever felt like he was ‘acting ‘

At his best when playing thoughtful, emotionally detached men. 3 Days of the Condor is one of my faves. We were lucky to have him. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) March 9, 2020