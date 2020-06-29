Maximilian B. Bryer, Director of Soap Operas and Commercials, Dies at 98

He worked on 'As the World Turns' and 'The Edge of Night' and on TV spots featuring Joan Collins, Richard Burton and Susan Anton.

Maximilian B. Bryer, who directed episodes of the soap operas As the World Turns and The Edge of Night, died June 16 at his home in Las Vegas, his family announced. He was 98.

A onetime vice president at advertising agency Benton & Bowles, where he oversaw West Coast television production, Bryer also directed and produced commercials for such products as Charmin (featuring the character Mr. Whipple), Pampers and Canada Dry and other spots featuring the likes of Red Skelton, Angie Dickinson, Ron Howard, Don Knotts, Richard Burton and Joan Collins.

After leaving Benton & Bowles in the late 1970s, he started his own company and won a contract with Sanyo home entertainment devices to make commercials starring singer Susan Anton. He also helmed a documentary tied to the 50th anniversary of the Academy Awards.

Born on Jan. 21, 1922, in Flint, Michigan, Bryer served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He broke into television as a floor manager for the DuMont network in New York and directed at CBS before joining Benton & Bowles in 1952.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Judith; daughters Samantha and Victoria; and grandsons Benjamin and Nathan.

A funeral is set for July 17 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds cancer research for children.